Firm behind Shrewsbury Flower Show fireworks display ceases trading

Family-run Kimbolton Fireworks said it has been hit with a sharp fall in sales over the last year along with rising costs.

Founded by the Reverend Ron Lancaster in 1964, the Cambridgeshire-based firm also created displays for the West Mid Showground Firework and Bonfire Spectacular in Shrewsbury as well as the opening and closing ceremonies at the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympic Games.

A statement on behalf of the firm said: "After 55 years in the fireworks industry and many amazing displays which have brought a great deal of happiness to customers, we have had to take the very difficult decision to close the company.

"Following a sharp fall in sales over the last year along with rising costs and a number of further operational challenges, we were forced to cease trading as of February 14 2019, with the immediate loss of 10 jobs.

"We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to our loyal staff and customers who have supported the company over many years. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time."

Every year thousands of people descend on Shrewsbury Quarry to see the spectacular fireworks display bring both days of the Shrewsbury Flower Show to a close.

Amanda Jones, marketing committee spokeswoman for the show, said: "We are saddened to learn of the news of the closure of Kimbolton Fireworks as we have worked with them for many, many years."

People have also taken to the 'For the Love of Shrewsbury' Facebook page to speak of their sadness at the announcement.

Sue Taylor said: "Great shame. Their displays were fantastic."

Kelsey White commented: "Very sad, they did wonderful displays at the Flower Show."

Sheila Davies said: "Sorry to read this. Yet another long standing company gone to the dogs with the loss of jobs."

Maureen Powell Davies added: "A very sad day. We had Kimbolton Fireworks at our wedding in 1988."

The company's headquarters were in Kimbolton, and it had a factory in Stonely.

It provided displays for events including the handover of Hong Kong, London's New Year's Eve celebrations, Trafalgar 200 and the 50th anniversary of VJ Day in London.

The company said it has engaged the Cambridge office of insolvency specialists, Begbies Traynor, to undertake the liquidation of the business and to handle all enquiries going forward.