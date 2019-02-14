Newport hotel wins permission to add an extra 33 rooms

Premier Inn has been given the green light by Telford & Wrekin Council to expand the hotel.

The site, which is based on Stafford Road near the Mere Park Garden Centre, currently has 50 rooms.

Permission has been granted to expand the hotel to 83 rooms.

A statement submitted by Walsingham Planning on behalf of Premier Inn said the company wanted to expand because of the success of the hotel.

The new bedrooms would be in a three-storey building to be built on a site that is currently car parking and landscaping.

The number of spaces in the car park at the hotel is expected to reduce from 100 to 89.

The company says the 10 disabled bays will remain and will not be affected by the development.

The hotel’s application was granted under the council’s delegated powers.