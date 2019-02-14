Deal agreed to save Patisserie Valerie

A deal was agreed at 3am today and administrators from KPMG are due to make a statement on the development later.

The plan is believed to be to keep 96 of the remaining 121 sites open, depending on negotiations with landlords.

Philpotts and Baker & Spice, which are two other brands within the Patisserie Holdings group, may be sold off.

The deal came after Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct dropped its offer to buy Birmingham-based Patisserie Valerie, complaining of being shut out of the bidding process.

Patisserie Valerie crashed into administration last month after talks with banks failed to save it after an investigation into long-term fraud of its accounts.

The Wolverhampton premises of Patisserie Valerie in Dudley Street and the Druckers in intu Merry Hill were among 71 stores in the Parisserie Valerie estate that administrators shut, resulting in 920 redundancies.

Patisserie Valerie is in Dudley Street in Wolverhampton city centre.

The Patisserie Valerie in Shrewsbury has continued to trade while the professional services firm sought a buyer for the business

Patisserie Valeries in Debenhams, Telford town centre, has also closed.

Prior to its collapse, the cafe and cake chain employed more than 3,000.

Patisserie Valerie was founded in 1926 by the Belgian-born Esther van Gyseghem, otherwise known as Madame Valerie.

In 2006 Pizza Express founder Luke Johnson’s venture capital firm, Risk Capital Partners, bought a controlling stake in the company and expanded it into an Aim-listed company.

Causeway Capital, founded by a group of entrepreneurs in 2015, specialises in small and medium-sized investments. One of its companies is BB Bakers and Baristas, which operates 65 sites across the UK and Ireland.