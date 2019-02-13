£100m Müller programme aims to transform fresh milk business

Called Project Darwin, it includes a comprehensive review of every aspect of Müller Milk & Ingredients' (MMI) operations, logistics, back office and people organisation.

Müller said it has been launched in order to simplify the business, reduce cost and further improve customer focus and accountability.

The firm, which has operations in Shropshire at Market Drayton, Minsterley and Telford, said it is too early in the project to be able to convey specific changes in each part of the MMI business.

MMI is Britain’s largest producer of branded and private label fresh and flavoured milk, cream, butter and ingredients.

Patrick Müller, CEO of Müller Milk & Ingredients, said: “Fresh milk is loved by British families with 96 per cent of UK households having milk in their fridges. But the market environment has changed significantly due to global dairy market volatility, decline in consumption and changes in retailing and we need to adapt and return to sustainable levels of profitability so that fresh milk can continue to be part of the fabric of British life.

“We have the best invested network in our industry and aim to be the leading fresh milk processor in the country for years to come.

"We’ve invested in unique and class leading propositions in farm to fridge product quality and shelf life. We have fully recyclable packaging including securing 50 per cent of Britain’s stocks of recycled HDPE for use in bottles, efficient dairies and innovative ways of working with farmers to help protect them from market volatility.

“Project Darwin is about adapting to the changing market environment, becoming a customer centric, agile and simpler business.

“This transformation programme will inevitably require tough decisions and a great deal of change but when Project Darwin succeeds, consumers, customers, employees and farmers will benefit, and we can again look forward to a vibrant and progressive future.

"We have already started the process by securing important new long-term strategic partnerships with customers which will reinvigorate the sector.”