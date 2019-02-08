Wellington's post office closes again days after reopening

The Wellington branch of the Post Office was shut for staffing issues, and was expected to reopen today.

It originally closed on January 22 before opening again on January 30.

But yesterday those trying to use the service were met with a poster in the window warning that they would not be opening.

Sheila Tapster, a Post Office spokeswoman, said: "Wellington Post Office was closed due to staffing issues.

"The branch was due to reopen today. We apologise for any inconvenience by the branch not being open today as we understand and appreciate how much communities rely on our services.”