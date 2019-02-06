SysGroup to acquire Certus IT for £8m

Headquartered in Liverpool, and with offices in Telford, London and Coventry, the acquisition will be the group’s seventh in the last five years.

Certus IT, founded in 2000, is a mid-sized end-to-end managed IT services provider based in Newport, South Wales with customers including Admiral, Confused.com and Hugh James.

Adam Binks, CEO of SysGroup, said: “I am delighted to be welcoming both the Certus IT team and its customers to the SysGroup family.

"The addition of Certus IT to the group represents a step-change regarding the scale of the business, better positioning SysGroup to penetrate our target market and drive further growth.

"This acquisition fits within our strategy of growing the business organically and through strategic acquisitions, and we are excited by the prospects that lie ahead.”

With an already established presence in financial services, retail, insurance, charity, education and healthcare, the deal will extend SysGroup’s reach into professional services and manufacturing.

The deal will also see SysGroup expand its geographical reach into South Wales, the South West and across the M4 Corridor.

Mr Binks added: “Through this period of growth, we remain completely committed to ensuring exceptional levels of customer service and delivering best-of-breed solutions to our enlarged customer base. This latest acquisition will amplify our capabilities, reach and scale in a way that we believe will deliver real competitive advantage to both us at SysGroup and our customers.”

Paul Brown, CEO of Certus, added: “We are excited to be joining forces with SysGroup and look forward to continuing our growth and enhancing our market strength as a combined entity. Our shared culture of putting customers first and our flexibility and commitment to delivering solutions, will bring untold advantages and business opportunities to both the enlarged group and our extended customer base moving forward.”