Severn Trent delivering in line with expectations

In a trading update for the period from October 1 to February 6, the company said there had been no material changes to its performance since it presented half-year results in November.

Severn Trent also said it was on track to deliver its biggest capital spend in a decade.

It welcomed local regulator Ofwat's decision in December to increase the cap on waste-water customer outperformance incentives.

In a statement the company said: "The board continues to expect that the group will deliver full-year trading performance in-line with its expectations and prior guidance."

Severn Trent’s annual results announcement and presentation originally scheduled for May 22 will now take place a day earlier on May 21.

Last week it was revealed Severn Trent is one of three out of 17 UK water companies that have been given the green light for their business plans as part of the latest review by regulator Ofwat.

Ofwat said Severn Trent, South West Water and United Utilities delivered "such high-quality plans" that they have passed its assessment.

It said the three companies set out how they will cut bills by up to £70 in real terms while "significantly improving support for vulnerable customers and deliver real change in the areas that matter most to customers, like cutting leakage".

Ofwat said four companies – Thames Water, Southern Water, Affinity Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy – have the most work to do to pass the review.

Severn Trent, which has its headquarters in Coventry, has pledged to cut average water bills by £18.