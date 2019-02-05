Shropshire business awards boosts company success

Beth Heath, CEO of Shropshire Festivals, said it has helped her attract new sponsorship and given her a greater “standing” in the business community.

Shropshire Festivals, which specialises in fun events across the region, was named Best Small Business at last year’s awards.

It is best known for the Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Kids Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest and Field to Fork Festival.

Mrs Heath was one of the speakers at the launch of this year’s awards, which took place at Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury on Thursday. She said: “When we got through to the finals we couldn’t believe it. We kept being told we should enter and told it was a big accolade. I thought there was no hope at all we would win it.

“To get that award, hear your name called and go up on stage was absolutely unbelievable. It has made a huge difference to us as a business. It has given us a standing in the business community which we probably wouldn’t have had without it.

“We have got new sponsors and I think people see us in a different light to the one they saw us before. Because we have been up on that stage suddenly we are a bigger part of everything.”

This year’s awards will take place at Telford International Centre on June 14.

Shortlisted finalists will be announced on May 1. Each shortlisted business will then receive a visit from a panel of judges.

Mrs Heath added: “It was very daunting when a panel comes along and asks you lots of questions. I would say to everyone look carefully at the criteria before they come and make sure you are answering what they are judging you on.

“Talk to them about the exciting bits. I had my staff there as well and there enthusiasm shines through and back up what you are saying. Thye also put forward stuff that as a businesses owner I am not seeing but is worth shouting out about.

“It has made us change a few bits of our business.” The first year I didn’t get through I didn’t have a future plan. Naturally now we will go away and do a one, three and five year plan with our staff. Being judged for the business awards made me do that. Someone being surprised we weren’t doing that made me realise how important it is.”