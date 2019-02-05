New jobs as PR firm creates hospitality division

Mr Greenside is a new service from Wellington-based Nathan Rous PR.

The new venture has brought together a team of experts who have worked with some of the top hospitality and food brands in the UK, specialising in PR and marketing, streamlining operations and redesigning menus.

It will work with restaurants, hotels, cafes, farm shops and other food suppliers across the country.

Director Nathan Rous said the consultancy had been in development for almost a year, in response to clear demand.

Mr Rous said the company had recruited staff from within the industry to launch the project.

“It has been a challenging time for businesses with economic uncertainty, a lot of it fuelled by the paralysis over Brexit, continuing to create a period of great uncertainty,” he said.

“Those in the hospitality and food sector are also feeling the knock-on effects of struggles on the high street which will make the task of attracting footfall a much bigger ask in the years to come.

“We have noticed a growing demand for extra help on a consultancy basis to help businesses overhaul their brand image and create marketing strengths to help see customer numbers soar and profits increase.”

Mr Rous said while the consultancy was new, he and his team had worked with leading names in the industry over the past 10 years including Mr and Mrs Smith Hotels, Mitchells and Butler, Find My Pub, smoothie favourite Love Taste Co and a string of breweries including Hook Norton and Holden’s.

Mr Rous said the Mr Greenside team would shortly be offering free 30-minute consultation sessions at its offices in Church Street, Wellington.

He said free advice was also available on its website MrGreenside.com

The company recently moved to larger premises with the help of a £10,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our Community fund.