Global business chooses to keep UK base in Shropshire

Kalmar Global has moved to Oxon Business Park following a search for new premises which took several years.

The firm, which also offers solutions to ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry, hopes the move will help it realise continued growth and expansion.

Amanda Johnson, a director at Kalmar, said: “Following sustained growth over several years, we realised that expansion of our workshop facilities would be necessary to ensure we remained competitive.

“Having been based in Ellesmere, we initially started our search in that area. However, suitable premises, which would allow for a larger workshop where we could carry out all necessary quality checks and refurbishments of our machinery as well as grow our rental fleet, weren’t available nearby so we extended our search to include Shrewsbury.”

The firm said Kalmar House, previously known as Express House, on the Oxon Business Park proved to be an ideal location that would allow the business to retain its existing staff base, whilst being able to accommodate future growth.

Having undergone a major refit which has included the expansion of the offices and canteen facilities, as well as a new training room, boardroom, manual training area and storage space, the new base means that Kalmar is able to offer customers on-site training in all its products.

Legal support was provided by Charlotte Nutting, associate in the commercial property team at FBC Manby Bowdler in Shrewsbury.

Amanda added: “Having worked with FBC Manby Bowdler on several other legal matters in the past, it made sense that once we’d identified a new home for the UK business, we engaged their services once again.

“Charlotte and her team were incredibly helpful and informative throughout the whole process and having spent quite a while finding the right premises, it was reassuring to know that we had their support to make our move as pain free as possible.”

Kalmar has made one new appointment as a direct result of the relocation and being on a mergers and acquisitions trail, anticipates continued growth now that it has the facilities to support this.

Charlotte said: “The continued growth of a business is both positive and potentially unsettling if a relocation means moving any significant distance from its original base.

“It has, therefore, been a pleasure to see a business such as Kalmar not only enjoy continued expansion, but through the identification of the facilities on Oxon Business Park be able to remain within Shropshire. I don’t doubt that the team will enjoy a very fruitful future in its new base.”