Ready to crash out? Shropshire businesses reveal their Brexit strategies

Isla Rowntree waited and waited for clarity on Brexit. But in September, she reached the point at which she could hang on no longer.

“We took the decision to order about six months worth of stock which is arriving now,” said the owner of bicycle business Islabikes, based at Bromfield, near Ludlow.

“The idea being – whatever happens at the ports in March – we can continue to supply families with bicycles.”

Isla Rowntree

Her case isn’t unusual. Companies across the region say they have been forced to take measures such as stockpiling goods as fears rise over the prospect of queues at Britain’s ports, particularly in the case of a no-deal Brexit.

They fear that imports of raw materials will dry up in the event of a no-deal Brexit or go up in price should a deal go ahead.

In response, they are making or buying as many goods as possible and piling them up in storage. The problem is they’re running out of room to keep it all – and are forking out extra money on finding more space.

“It has been an enormous undertaking for us,” Ms Rowntree said. “Obviously bikes cost a lot of money and we have had to find space for them. We have had to rent another warehouse in Ludlow. It also increases operational costs as we have had to move products around more.

“Because our business is international our bicycles are assembled in Asia and 25 per cent of our business goes into mainland Europe. We are concerned about port congestion, especially around the Brexit deadline. Even if our products are coming from Asia, if there is port congestion because of new paperwork systems or whatever, we may not get our products in and ships might be waiting out at sea waiting to get in.

Frustrated

“Customers might go elsewhere if they are not prepared to wait. If they are prepared to wait, which is unlikely, we don’t have the operational capacity to do three or four more times the amount of work in the subsequent weeks.”

Many businesses have been left frustrated due to the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit.

And even though parliament finally agreed in principle to Theresa May’s deal with the EU last week, it did so in a way that currently looks completely incompatible with what the 27-nation bloc of countries will accept.

Without an agreement on future relations, fears have been raised that 40 years of free trade between Britain and the EU will be replaced by tariffs, border inspections and other non-tariff barriers, with potentially devastating impacts on the British economy.

“We waited and waited and then in September took the decision to stockpile,” Ms Rowntree added. “Time will tell if this decision was the right one but we felt the risk of not doing it was just too high for our business.”

According to recent research from Lloyds Bank, UK manufacturers had increased stockpiling efforts over recent months due to the threat of shortages and disruption posed by Brexit.

The UK Manufacturing PMI Index for purchases of stocks jumped up to 53.7 for the month of December, from 51.1 in the previous month.

James Stansfield

James Stansfield, managing director of Telford-based air filter manufacturer Filtermist, said they will be sending two containers of goods for storage at its facility in Germany in the run-up to March 29 in anticipation of any possible short-term issues at ports on either side of the Channel.

“We can then distribute around Europe from Germany if necessary,” he said.

The company exports more than 92 per cent of all products manufactured in its UK premises, with 23 per cent of export unit sales destined for customers in Europe.

“We have seen a strong start to the year, partly fuelled by the uncertainty around what might happen after Britain leaves the EU,” Mr Stansfield said.

“Our Czech distributor has placed a ‘Brexit specific’ order which includes all units required for certain key customers for the remainder of the year to ensure minimal disruption. Both of the above actions mean we have had to implement contingency plans to ensure we can manufacture enough stock to fulfil requirements.

“We have also requested details of Brexit contingency plans from all of our major suppliers to ensure there is minimal disruption to our own supply chain. This is as a result of requests from customers, including Tier 1 suppliers, which need to ensure their own operations are protected as much as possible.”

Concerned

Allan Cunningham, managing director of air blast cooler manufacturer Occo Coolers Telford Ltd, said: “As a manufacturer that buys components from the EU and has customers who work to ‘just in time’ schedules, as soon as a no-deal Brexit became a serious possibility we started to increase our stock on items that could be affected.

“It literally started after Christmas. We were sent a survey by a customer who was concerned about it so we decided to look at quantities.

“Our motor fan units come from Europe too so we have decided to increase our stock to avoid any complications that may rise.

“We are also in continuing discussions with our UK suppliers to ensure they are taking the necessary steps so we have an uninterrupted supply of the vital components we need to guarantee the smooth running of our business.”

The UK Warehousing Association, whose 750 members have more than 100 million sq ft of space nationwide, said there was a shortage of space close to major cities for stockpiling goods in case of hold-ups at ports after a no-deal exit from the EU.

JJX Logistics has invested in extending its base on the Pensnett Trading Estate at Kingswinford ahead of Brexit,

The company, which has a fleet of 47 vehicles, has 150,000 sq ft and is able to accommodate 14,000 pallets now.

Founder and managing director John Donovan said the company, which has chemical, aerospace and healthcare storage contracts, was seeing new and existing customers seeking to take more space ahead of Brexit.

“We have a 10-year plan for growth and we are working with companies from Holland, the United States, Sweden, Germany and three or four Irish companies who want to utilise our extra capacity for storage and distribution across the UK,” he said.

“A lot of companies have held back from investing due to Brexit.

“I bit the bullet and made my mind up to take extra space because we would have lost the property if we didn’t sign up for it. We are now over four units on the industrial estate.”

Narrow Aisle in Great Western Way, Great Bridge, which makes the Flexi range of articulated forklift trucks, said it has seen customs delay fears driving demand for short-term rental forklifts.

Commercial director John Maguire said: “Customers who operate warehouses feel they need to bolster their material handling fleets with extra vehicles to cope with the additional goods they are storing on behalf of companies that are stockpiling products to ensure their business is not affected by possible future customs or port delays

“With companies seeking to minimise the risk of supply chain disruption in March by holding increased inventory, warehouse operators across the UK are under intense pressure to increase storage capacity and maintain handling efficiency at their facilities.

“In comparison to 12 months ago, the number of machines we have in the market on short-term contracts is up 25 per cent.”

Clarity

Despite continued uncertainty over Brexit, Black Country Chamber of Commerce chief executive Corin Crane said the region’s businesses are “incredibly resilient” and will adapt to whatever the departure from the EU throws at them.

“But they need time to prepare so all we have continually asked for is clarity about what the government’s plans are,” he said. “If there is one thing everyone is demanding – it’s for the politicians to just get on with it.”

Evidence of stockpiling is also evident nationally. It seems just about everyone who imports into the UK from the EU has been giving it some thought. Premier Foods said it’s making contingency plans for a range of Brexit scenarios, adding that it has had a team in place for months keeping things under review. The company estimates stockpiling could cost it up to £10 million.

Mondelez, the owner of Cadbury, is stockpiling ingredients, chocolates and biscuits. The company has its UK base at Bournville in Birmingham as well as operating satellite chocolate factories at Chirk in Mid Wales and at the Marlbrook site in Leominster.

Meanwhile, Airbus, which makes aircraft wings at Deeside in North Wales, has asked suppliers to build up inventories.

Car makers are doing similar things. Jaguar Land Rover, which has a factory in Wolverhampton, has warned of huge costs, disruption and job losses if there is no-deal.

Anton Gunter, of Telford-based firm Global Freight

Anton Gunter, of Telford-based firm Global Freight, which supports companies with their overseas trade, said the uncertainty facing those who ship goods between the UK and Europe was greater than ever.

He said: “Whilst I remain optimistic that an acceptable deal will be struck, all the latest indications are that the UK will either exit the EU without a deal or steps will be taken to delay the process.

“I can’t see how either of these outcomes will help restore any kind of confidence among businesses who are patiently waiting to be given some kind of indication of what a post-Brexit landscape might look like.

“But, a no-deal outcome would certainly be damaging for the economy and to those businesses importing and exporting across Europe. It is likely to increase trade barriers, impose significant restrictions on the movement of goods and impact on the value of the British pound.

“Business owners are still just as confused, if not more so, and what they need is answers.

Meaningful

“Many of our customers ship goods between the UK and Europe and they need to be able to plan in a meaningful way. At the moment they are spending time and money but don’t have any idea what to plan for – a no-deal Brexit, a delayed Brexit or an exit from the EU with some sort of deal in place.”

Still, some business owners feel comfortable with no contingency plans for Brexit at all.

Colin Leighfield, director of Willenhall galvanizing company B E Wedge Holdings told a Brexit Business Breakfast in Wolverhampton: “I feel no need to make any preparations.”

Mr Leighfield, who voted leave but wanted to enter the Common Market in 1975, said the company was exporting to Europe and that a no-deal Brexit would not be bad for it.

“We do a lot of work in Europe but I still think we are best out of it,” he said. “I have found the EU undemocratic, shambolic and misled.”