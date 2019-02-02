New charity store opens in Shrewsbury with plea for donations

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Peter Nutting, was joined by staff, volunteers and the local community to celebrate the opening of their new British Heart Foundation furniture and home store. The new store, on Brixton Way, will help the BHF fund innovative life-saving research into heart and circulatory disease.

The mayor welcomed shoppers and staff on the day by cutting the ribbon and officially opening the store, which stocks a range of good quality, affordable second-hand items such as beds, wardrobes, tables, TV’s, sofas and homeware accessories.

Councillor Peter Nutting said: “It was an absolute pleasure to officially open this British Heart Foundation store and meet the great staff and volunteers. I would encourage locals to support the BHF by donating their good quality unwanted items to help this fantastic charity to beat heartbreak forever.”

Dan Bligh, area manager at the BHF said: “The opening of the new Shrewsbury store went extremely well. Each item sold will help the BHF fund life-saving heart research, so please do come by to see what great bargains are on offer.

"We still urgently need more donations so if you are having a clear out in the next few weeks, we would love to receive any unwanted furniture and home accessories. We even offer a free collection service so making large household donations couldn’t be easier, just get in touch with the shop if you would like to arrange one.

"If you would rather give the gift of time, we are always in need of volunteers who can spare a couple of hours a week, so please get in touch if you are interested.”

For more information about BHF shops, go to www.bhf.org.uk/shop

To book a free collection, call us on 0808 250 0024 or visit www.bhf.org.uk/collection