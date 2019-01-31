'I'm not dead' says Shropshire blinds man Bob after mix-up

When Bob Walker - known as Bob the Blindman - started to get delivery drivers saying that they thought he had died, he was quite perturbed.

He discovered that another Bob - Bob Minshall - who had also been in the blinds making business, had passed away and wrote a letter on his social media page, expressing condolences and assuring customers that he was still alive.

But the comments, "I thought you had died" and even condolence messages for his wife, continued, and Mr Walker had to put out another statement, putting the matter straight.

The businessman from Merrington, near Bomere Heath, wrote: "Dear Customers Past Present and future. It has been brought to my attention on more than couple of occasions since the New Year that there are misleading reports of my premature death, I can categorically state that Bob Walker Managing Director of Bob The Blindman and the best known Blindman called Bob in Shropshire is alive and well. I appreciate news travels fast nowadays and Fake News is rife but any reports of my demise is false."

Mr Walker said that the mix-up hadn't been helped by the fact that Mr Minshall had lived just a few hundred yards away in the village of Bomere Heath itself.

"He ran BM Blinds for a number of years from his home in Bomere Heath," said Mr Walker.

"It is always sad to lose a fellow blind man and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."

"I do think that the confusion has affected our business."

Mr Walker has been in the blinds industry for 18 years and says he has the trademark for the name, Bob the Blindman.