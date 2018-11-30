Menu

Lloyds Bank in Donnington to shut in February

By Mat Growcott | Donnington | Business | Published:

The Donnington branch of Lloyds Bank will shut in February next year.

Lloyds Bank, Donnington – Picture: Google Street View

The company said that 73 per cent of customers in Donnington already used other branches, or alternative methods such as online or telephone banking.

Caroline Cody, of Lloyds, said: "We have made the difficult decision to close the Lloyds Bank Donnington Telford branch in February 2019 due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause. Customers can continue to access their banking locally by visiting the nearby post office, which is less than half a mile from the branch. The nearest alternative branch is The Border Telford.”

She said that staff at the branch would be redeployed if they wish to remain with the business, and that no compulsory redundancies would be made.

Patrick McGrath, who uses the branch, said he and his wife will have to travel to Telford Shopping Centre to bank.

"We can go to the post office, but we've been with Lloyds for years," he said. "We would rather travel to the bank.

"It's a nuisance really, but these things happen."

