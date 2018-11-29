Cash back: ATM installed again in Much Wenlock

The town has seen an ATM brought in after its last bank, Barclays, closed down – taking its ATM with it.

The closure, which happened on October 4, left the town without a building society, ATM or bank.

This came just months after one of the town's only remaining cash machines in the Spar shop was removed following an attempted robbery.

A single standalone cash machine has been available on the edge of town at a garage, but residents and councillors say this was not enough due to it often malfunctioning and running out of money.

The town council took to Twitter to celebrate the news, posting along with a picture: "ATM Much Wenlock... It's going in!"

ATM much Wenlock....It's going in !!!! pic.twitter.com/LbWki4o1XO — Much Wenlock Council (@wenlockcouncil) November 28, 2018

Much Wenlock's Shropshire councillor, David Turner, added: "Excellent news - just in time for the Much Wenlock Christmas Fayre this Saturday."

Excellent news - just in time for the Much Wenlock Christmas Fayre this Saturday https://t.co/vOYbZleAdF https://t.co/eAX7Vhnl9Q — David Turner (@Turner4Wenlock) November 28, 2018

Advertising

At the time of the bank's closure, the town’s mayor, councillor Graham Edgcumbe Venning said ensuring an ATM was in place before the start of the Christmas market was vital.

He added: "Most importantly Much Wenlock holds its Christmas fair on December 1 which attracts thousands of visitors.

"Previously traders have been able to ask customers to take out cash to pay for items so having an ATM in time is vital."

The annual Christmas fair is expected to attract about 8,500 visitors, nearly two and a half times the town's population.

The fair will also bring 140 traders and two marquees.