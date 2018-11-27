Retailers urged to be more creative at Shrewsbury event

But according to the co-founder of £75 million-a-year chocolate retailer Green and Black’s, it is not all "doom and gloom" for the high street.

Speaking at a business event in Shrewsbury, Jo Fairley said it was up to retailers to be more creative to win over customers, and has called for them to improve shopper experience in order to thrive.

Rocketing numbers of store closures have led to many people fearing traditional British high streets are doomed. The crisis is being blamed on soaring business rates, high rents, online shopping and a changing retail culture.

This year alone, Poundworld, Toys R Us and Maplin have gone bust, while Carpetright, New Look and Mothercare are trying to forestall that fate.

But Jo, who was guest speaker at the inaugural Business Growth and Export Show in Shrewsbury on Friday, said: "I'm not despondent about the high street, I'm more despondent about some of the chains that have not moved on.

"You look at a shop like Selfridges and they have realised you have got to entertain people. It is about the experience.

"Unless you are getting something extra in terms of service or alternative entertainment and experience, why wouldn't you go online? If you offer that bit extra then I think people will respond. It is not all doom and gloom."

Green & Black's was founded by Jo and husband Craig Sams Fairley. In 1991 Craig was sent a sample of chocolate by a peanut supplier. Lifetime chocaholic Jo later discovered the chocolate unattended and promptly ate it. She'd never tasted anything quite like it and was sure other chocolate fanatics would feel the same. And with that, the couple began making chocolate.

As the UK’s youngest ever magazine editor and co-founder of a multimillion pound business, Jo also provided advice for companies looking to take the next step and push their business to the next level.

"Start with a great product. Don't copy someone else, try and do something different.

"It amazes me there are still endless gaps in the market. Find something that you want, whether it is a service or a product, and I bet loads of other people will feel the same.

"Our route to market was mostly through trade shows, and it was really worth putting in the hours. We were able to meet so many potential customers in one place, which was invaluable to what we were trying to achieve.

"It was absolutely vital that we found the right distributors in our overseas markets. They became our brand ambassadors and champions and it was key that they felt as passionately about our product as we did. We could not have achieved the results we have without the right distributors being in place."

Friday's free show at Shrewsbury Town FC for businesses looking to expand both in the UK and overseas was staged by the Marches Growth Hub, the one-stop-shop for business support in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Jo added: "Take advantage of all the help on offer. I'm a huge fan of what growth hubs can offer and would urge anyone to use them as much as possible. They can highlight opportunities, help solve potential problems and offer invaluable real-world advice and expertise."

It wasn't the first time Jo had been to Shropshire.

"I have a bit of a secret claim to fame with regards to Shrewsbury. I think I was the first female to be allowed to eat breakfast in the dining room at Shrewsbury School. My boyfriend of the time was a pupil at the school and they allowed me special dispensation to go into the dining room, which was boys-only.

"I still have a Shrewsbury School plate, dish and cup to mark the occasion. Shrewsbury is a wonderful town. It's absolutely beautiful," she added.