Sustainability restaurant near Market Drayton highlighted in national guide

Wild Shropshire in Ternhill has been hand-picked by one of social media's most influential chefs to appear in the brand new BMW i sustainable dining guide.

BMW i has collaborated with author and chef Melissa Hemsley to create guide to sustainable eating, ‘Eat.Live.Drive.’

The guide is a celebration of places and people working creatively to minimise their impact on the planet.

It features more than 30 of the best UK eco restaurants, suppliers and chefs who are helping people live and dine in more sustainable ways without compromising on quality.

Wild Shropshire by James Sherwin has been chosen based on its sustainability credentials.

James Sherwin, owner of Wild Shropshire, said they were honoured to be included in the prestigious guide.

He said: “Sustainability is at the core of what we are trying to achieve and to be recognised in such an innovative and inspiring guide is incredible.

“We are very proud of our staff and work here at Wild Shropshire so it is incredibly rewarding to be given this opportunity to showcase how we are doing our part at creating a more sustainable planet.”