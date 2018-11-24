Shrewsbury travel agent a winner

Sophie Davies, 22, works in the Tui travel agents in Mardol in Shrewsbury, where she is completing her modern apprenticeship.

She took the UK award at her company's managers' conference, held recently in Turkey.

It was a double night of celebration for the Mardol branch, which also won shop of the year in the Manchester and Birmingham region beating 28 shops.

Shop manager Hannah Jones, who also travelled to Turkey for the awards night and conference, said: "We have over 80 years of experience in the store and with eight members of staff we pride ourselves on our fantastic customer service with our final customer service score reaching over 90 per cent for our 2017/2018 year.

"We have a fantastic repeat and loyal customer base and would like to thanks them for their support."

Hannah said the store was very proud of Sophie.

"She has been with the company for 2 years, she is currently completing her modern apprentice.

"She won modern apprentice of the year for the Manchester/Birmingham region and then went on to win the award for the whole company beating over 150 apprentices which is a huge achievement."

Shop manager is: Hannah Jones

Assistant Manager: Emma Jones

Sales consultants: Ceri Donnelly, Kate Evans, Leah Wilner, Cassie Espley-Clegg, Jessica Brown

Modern apprentice: Sophie Davies