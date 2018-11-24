Shrewsbury caravan park crowned in national campsite competition

Oxon Hall Touring Park, owned by Morris Leisure, has been named the AA Heart of England Campsite of the Year for 2019.

The park's management were informed of the award as the 2019 edition of the AA Caravan & Camping Guide was published.

The guide features the very best spots for caravanning and camping in Britain.

Edward Goddard, Morris Leisure’s managing director, said: “We are thrilled to have won this prestigious award from the AA which recognises the quality of the park, the work and enthusiasm of the management team there and the important contribution that it makes to the local economy, which we estimate at more than £2 million annually.”

It is not the first time the park has been successful in the awards, having been named AA Campsite of the Year for England in 2006.

The team from Oxon Hall will receive the award at the AA 2019 Camping Awards presentation lunch in Stratford Upon Avon in February.

The park is open all year round and has 100 all-weather pitches.

Giving their verdict on the park the AA said: “Oxon Hall is a popular touring park located a few minutes’ walk from Shrewsbury’s park and ride, providing regular buses to the historic town with its many attractions and excellent facilities.

"The main strengths of this park are its excellent landscaping, pitch quality and high standards of customer care.

"The hardworking grounds team create a wonderful display of colour, whatever the season and a balance of indigenous and cultivated planting combined with neat, lush grassed areas, results in a feeling of peace and tranquillity.

"Within the grounds and adjacent to the excellent, well-stocked shop is a wildlife pond, with a large variety of wildlife.

"The shop also displays a wide range of caravan accessories in addition to provisions and the smart reception.

"Level and spacious touring pitches are generously spaced to ensure optimum privacy – many are deeper to facilitate the larger units including RV motorhomes.

"The modern, heated amenities block is tastefully designed with stylish decor, modern fixtures and fittings and good privacy options.

"This long-established leisure destination thoroughly deserves its success and year on year investment ensures that customer expectations are always exceeded.”