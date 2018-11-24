Family-led chain 'buys Ludlow's historic Feathers Hotel'

The Feathers was sold last month and there were rumours the new owner was Birmingham-based Crest Hotels.

A new company has now been incorporated under the name Crest Hotels (Ludlow) Limited, with the same directors as the Crest Group.

Controlled by the Singh family, the chain runs the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport along with Holiday Inn Express Liverpool/Knowsley and two hotels in Bristol.

The Feathers closed down in August, a year after a guest died as a result of a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak.

The loss of the 17th century 40-bedroom hotel was branded a "disaster" for the town, with 16 employees made redundant and fears raised that tourism would irreparably damaged.

But just two months later, Christie & Co, which was marketing the property, confirmed an offer had been accepted – although the identity of the buyer is still yet to be officially confirmed.

The sale price has not been revealed, but the hotel was put on the market for £2.6 million in January by the previous owners before it went into administration.

Christie & Co said there had been a lot of interest and said the buyer would be revealed in due course.

Guest Elaine Brown, 69, died on August 26 last year after suffering a stroke as a result of contracting Legionnaires’ disease, which was linked to bacteria in the plumbing at the hotel.

A date for the inquest into Mrs Brown's death was set earlier this week at a pre-inquest review at Shirehall. John Ellery, senior coroner, said the inquest would be heard before a jury from February 27 to March 1 next year.

Another guest, who contracted the disease and was diagnosed in April 2017, has recovered.