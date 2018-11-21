How to beat retailers on Black Friday treats

Although, still a relatively new concept in this country, shoppers have camped out all night and and even come to blows over cheap televisions in previous years.

And it seems this year many people have pressed pause on their Christmas spending while they wait for this Friday's big discount event.

It's been predicted that shoppers are planning to spend an estimated £4.5 billion in this year’s Black Friday sales.

This works out as £165 per household - and a 53 per cent increase on 2017.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and KPMG recently found the 'golden quarter' - the all-important final three months of the year for retailers when customers splash out for Christmas - has got off to a fairly flat start so far.

Shropshire Star comment:

Advertising

The report said consumers' anticipation that there may be better deals to be had on Black Friday may be a factor, with people waiting until the late November sales to splash out.

With such attractive discounts on offer it can be easy to run up a big bill and buy things that don't really need.

But there are ways to survive Black Friday sales without putting too many dents in your wallet.

Black Friday survival tips

Advertising

So if you're worried about your wallet, here are some handy Black Friday survival tips from James Walker, founder of consumer help website Resolver:

1. Be a cynic: If you see something that looks like a bargain, go to the manufacturer's website and look at the recommended retail price (RRP).

Bear in mind that items often sell for less than this all year round. Some websites also have price comparisons, if you search for particular items.

2. Have a masterplan: It's tempting to just browse the Black Friday sales, but that's a sure-fire way to end up buying stuff you might not actually need.

Think about items you might actually want to buy - either as gifts, replacing items that are nearing the end of their useful lives, or a one-off luxury purchase that you've really wanted. Don't be tempted to deviate.

3. Only buy what you've planned and budgeted for: It doesn't matter if you're convinced you can beat the techniques retailers use to get you to cough up your hard-earned cash.

There's a huge amount of research and planning employed by retailers to get to your impulse buy.

Ticking clock timers, glossy images, discounted prices, item offers 'expiring' - they've thought of it all.

4. Don't be careless with credit cards and interest-free deals: Don't think of these credit sources as 'free money'.

Think of them as bills outstanding. So if you spend £1,000, you'll need to allow for paying that off each month. Imagine what that will cost over a year and see if it fits your budget.

5. Check your right to return goods: Contrary to what you may be told, you do have rights to return sale items if they turn out to be faulty.

If you're receiving goods in the post which you may be putting to one side as Christmas presents, always open the delivery box when you receive it and check the items.

6. If you're buying big items check delivery charges: Some firms now offer assembly services for big items too. Be aware that you might get a local handyman to do the job much cheaper.

7. If you're buying for Christmas, add any expensive items to your home insurance: Burglars often use the Christmas period as an opportunity to strike as they know households are stocking up on goodies.

Finally, while you're looking after your own wallet, be ethical when chucking out items you're replacing with your new purchases.

You would be amazed what you can recycle these days. Sofas, household appliances and other items will be collected by some charities if they're in a reasonable condition.

If you're replacing something that isn't broken, have a quick check online to see if it's recyclable. Don't just bin it - as it could make someone else's Christmas.