Cineworld sales rise by 11.6pc

Admissions increased by 5.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2017 driven by a strong film release slate in the United States including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Mission: Impossible Fallout.

European markets saw an uplift in performance in the second half of the year helped by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Incredibles 2 and Bohemian Rhapsody in the UK.

In the UK and Ireland revenue was up 7.1per cent with box office income up 6.4 per cent and retail by 7.9 per cent.

During the second half of the year the group, which now has 789 sites, continued to expand with four new sites (31 screens) opened – two in the US and two in the UK – in addition to the six sites opened in the first half of the year. Five further new sites are expected to open before the end of the year, including two in the UK.

A number of major refurbishments are currently taking place at cinemas in the UK.