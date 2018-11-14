Four more House of Fraser stores face closure

The stores facing closure are at Intu shopping centres at Lakeside in Essex, the MetroCentre in Gateshead, Norwich and Nottingham.

House of Fraser said it had been unable to strike a deal with Intu, which also owns the Merry Hill shopping centre and Trafford centre in Manchester, and said it made the announcement "with regret".

The department store operator has so far secured the future of around half of House of Fraser's 59 stores since it was bought out of administration by tracksuit tycoon Mike Ashley's Sports Direct company for £90 million three months ago.

It has struck a deal with the landlord of the former House of Fraser store in Telford, but the Shrewsbury branch is earmarked for closure with sale signs on show throughout the store.

The company has not responded to suggestions that the reprieve deals with landlords are only for an initial 12 months while the stores prove they are still viable and potentially profitable.

House of Fraser said in a statement: "We had various meetings with the landlord, Intu Properties plc, and adopted a flexible approach.

"Despite our best efforts we have been unable to agree reasonable terms for these stores to continue trading.

"Sadly, we are now in consultation with staff about the fact these stores face closure. We hope other institutional landlords will continue to work with us in order to save stores and jobs."