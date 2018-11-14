Boxer Richie now helping to fight loneliness

Richie, who lives in Telford, is launching a new business providing in-home care with his wife Jayne.

The former super-middleweight world champion said his own experience of caring for older family members had shown him how important it was for people to be able to access appropriate levels of care in their own home.

Jayne, who will be working with family friend Sally-Anne Robinson, has a background in the care industry, and specialises in dementia care.

Woodhall Support Services will provide carers who visit clients in their own home, spending a minimum of one hour with them.

"The reason we make it at least an hour is that it gives the carer time to get to know the client and their needs," she said.

"If they want to keep on going to a club they have always been to , say a sewing club, but can't get there, we can make arrangements to take them, and give the family a bit of respite."

Richie said he hoped his motivational skills would be an asset to the business.

He said: "People are now living longer, and wanting to spend as long as possible living in their own homes.

"Being lonely is one of the biggest silent killers, it can lead to eating disorders and other general health problems, and if we can break that cycle it would make a huge difference.

"We want to provide motivational support for people to live in their homes for as long as they can."

"Impairments should not be a barrier for people to be able to live life to the full."

As well as care in the home with basic chores such as washing, cleaning and shopping, the carers can also take clients on days out, or help them to enjoy hobbies and activities.

Richie, Jayne and Sally-Anne are holding a 'meet and greet' launch event on Saturday at The Whitehouse Hotel in Watling Street, Telford between 11am and 2pm where people can find out more about the services on offer. The company is also recruiting care staff.

For more information telephone 01952 373000, or see the website woodhallsupportservices.co.uk