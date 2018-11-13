Telford design agency set for expansion

Kensa Creative is currently based at the University Campus in Priorslee, Telford, but its success means it needs to expand.

The company will be relocating to newly built offices at Plot 2a, Hortonwood West.

The plot – like a number of others around the borough – has been brought forward to market as part of the Land Deal that Telford & Wrekin Council agreed with Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

The building has 418m² of floorspace on two floors for Kensa Creative, allowing for future growth of the business without restriction.

Scott Clarke, managing director at Kensa, said: "Kensa has grown significantly year on year, quickly reaching the point where we can't squeeze any more people into our current office space.

“As creatives, it has always been our dream to not only own our own building, but to actually design and build it too.

“Thanks to a partnership with the council’s own in-house property development consultancy team biT Group, who also happen to be one of our clients, we've been able to make it a reality and are looking forward to all the exciting possibilities this extra space will bring."

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economic development, said: “This is yet another prime example of how our unique Land Deal is enabling existing borough businesses to expand and create more jobs.

Advertising

“This particular company are unusual in that the jobs that are available are in the creative sector rather than heavy industry – this is not typical for Telford but it is great that the range of work available is increasing.

“I wish Kensa Creative every success in their new home at Hortonwood West.”

Meanwhile, creative agency Nathan Rous PR is moving to new offices in the heart of Wellington with the help of a £10,000 grant from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our Community High Street Fund.

Founded in 2008 by former journalist Nathan Rous, the firm has gone from strength to strength with clients in the UK, Europe and US. The recent acquisition of two big brands in America has also seen the company grow its workforce.

Nathan said: "Our business has expanded significantly in the last two years, to such a degree that we have outgrown our existing premises in Much Wenlock. We're working with more clients and shooting more video than we've ever done but this is still just the start.

“The move to Wellington offers us the opportunity to breathe new life into a stunning building while continuing the next stage of our development. As well as being ideally situated to serve our local clients, we will be within walking distance of the station offering a direct route to London and the airport which allows us to continue building our client base further afield.”