Man arrested after Cleobury Mortimer business break-ins

He was caught after police officers received reports of burglaries from units at the Old Town Station Business Park on October 21.

Business owners had reported that a number of items were stolen during the break-ins.

Since then detectives from West Mercia Police have been carrying out inquiries into the incidents which are being linked and a man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He is currently in police custody.

Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 207s 211018 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The force said it is committed to tackling serious and organised crime as part of its ongoing Protect campaign.