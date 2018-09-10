Teddy made famous on Royal Mail stamp brought back to life by Merrythought

The Merrythought teddy bear, first made in the 1930s, shot to fame last year after the Royal Mail featured it in its Classic Toys stamp issue.

Royal Mail celebrated the most iconic and much-loved British toys from the last 100 years, putting the Merrythought bear alongside childhood favourites including Sindy, Meccano and Spacehopper.

After receiving hundreds of requests for the original Merrythought bear to once again be re-created, the teddy bear manufacturer has produced a limited-edition replica line.

Merrythought’s teddy bears have been hand-crafted in Ironbridge since 1930.

Fourth-generation Merrythought managing director Sarah Holmes said she was delighted to be reproducing the bear which was once adored by thousands of children and adults alike.

"We felt honoured to have been chosen to be part of such an iconic stamp collection and the reaction we've had from hundreds of Merrythought fans has been wonderful," she said.

"The number of images and stories we have received from owners of the original Merrythought Bear has been incredible. So much so, we decided to create a line of the bears so they can become new cuddly companions for children across the country."

The bear features traditional glass eyes and a characterful, wise expression, whilst vintage-effect mohair plush gives the look and feel of a worldly bear.

He is presented alongside a certificate incorporating the rare stamp, which is no longer available to purchase from the Royal Mail.

"The teddy bear remains a toy that is loved and cherished by children and adults alike, and we are very lucky to manufacture such a special handmade toy.

"We have worked tirelessly with our teddy bear designers to ensure that the replica bear is made to look identical to the bear from the 1930's.

"We have chosen a vintage-effect mohair plush and glass eyes - the same as was once used on the original bear. The original bears were even produced in the same factory which we still hand make our bears from.

"It is wonderful to be recreating a bear which my great-great grandfather once produced and we are delighted to be honouring the company's heritage," Sarah added.