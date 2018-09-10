Menu

JD Sports taking over Shrewsbury’s town centre Monsoon store

By Ian Harvey | Shrewsbury | Business | Published:

National retailer JD Sports is to take over the Monsoon store in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Centre.

Monsoon closed on Saturday and the new sports store will open before Christmas.

Shrewsbury Shopping Centres manager Kevin Lockwood said: “Monsoon have enjoyed a long history in Shrewsbury and I know they would like to thank their very loyal customer base for their support throughout the years. We’re pleased that their sister brand Accessorize will continue to trade from a prominent location on Pride Hill, showing that the business remains committed to Shrewsbury.

“JD Sports, a national retailer that appeals to people of all ages, represents a major coup for the Darwin Centre and Shrewsbury.

"We’re very excited to confirm that the new store will open ahead of the busy Christmas trading period and confident that it will attract large numbers of people to both the centre and to the town. We wish them every success.”

Business News
Ian Harvey

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

