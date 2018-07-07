Shropshire's Belton Farm announces £1.25 million investment

Belton Farm, based near Whitchurch, hopes the move will complement the strong demand being experienced by the firm for its growing range of classic and contemporary British cheese, both at home and overseas.

The capital investment will deliver greater production flexibility and productivity in line with Belton’s strategic development plan. It will include a significant upgrading of the dairy’s processing plant and milk standardisation capabilities.

The latest investment comes at a time when Belton Farm is experiencing a year of significant growth across a range of leading UK retailers, specialist cheesemongers and delicatessens customers.

At the same time, it is also seeing strong export growth, particularly in the USA, driven by sales of its ‘Belton Farm’ and ‘Red & White Fox’ cheese brands.

With the investment programme commencing and further growth forecast, Belton is now looking to recruit additional milk producers to its 80 strong dedicated group of local dairy farmers.

Managing director Justin Beckett said: “This latest site investment is fully in line with our strategic growth plan.

"It will enhance our production capabilities, increase our efficiencies and future proof the business. While, to complement our growth agenda, we’re now looking to recruit a small number of additional farmers to join our select milk producer group. We want farmers who wish to be part of a British family-owned dairy business that is growing and ambitious for the future, and who share our values and standards.”

Any farmers interested in this opportunity to supply Belton Farm should call Chris Bradbury on 01948 662125 or email chrisbradbury@beltonfarm.co.uk