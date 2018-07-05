Heatwave warning to Shropshire bosses on workers’ welfare

Shropshire human resources expert Ishbel Lapper says bosses cannot ignore the effect the heatwave has on staff.

Ms Lapper said bosses have a legal duty to make sure employees are not exposed to unreasonable temperatures.

And that means they should carry out a hot weather risk assessment – and then act upon it – if staff complain about their working environment as temperatures continue to sizzle.

Ms Lapper, who runs Telford-based HR Solutions Shropshire, says with the heatwave set to last for at least another two weeks bosses should keep a close eye on working conditions.

She said: “The law doesn’t state what the minimum or maximum temperature in the workplace should be because that depends on the type of work. Clearly, someone working in a foundry, for example, is going to be exposed to higher temperatures than someone in a cold store.

“But the law does state that employers should provide a ‘reasonable’ temperature in the workplace. The temperature in a normal workplace should be around 16C, or slightly cooler if lots of physical work is being carried out.”

Ms Lapper said that all companies should respond if workers were starting to wilt in the searing heat.

“If a significant number of employees are complaining about being too hot, your employer should carry out a risk assessment, and act on the results of that assessment,” she said.

She also warned employers that they must ensure staff working outside were not exposed to unnecessary health risks.

“At this time of year it is good practice for companies to reschedule outside work to cooler times of the day, provide more frequent rest breaks and introduce shading to rest areas and make sure staff have access to free drinking water.

“Staff should also have training so that they can recognise the symptoms of heat stress and also be aware of the dangers of prolonged exposure to fierce sunlight.”

Temperatures in the indoor workplace are covered by the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, which place a legal obligation on employers to provide a ‘reasonable’ temperature in the workplace.

Ms Lapper’s comments come as the TUC called on businesses to allow staff to wear shorts.

General secretary Frances O’Grady said: “While many of us will welcome the sunshine and warm temperatures this week, working in sweltering conditions can be unbearable and dangerous.”