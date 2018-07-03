Olympic medallist Sam Oldham to open Telford's new Aldi store

Gymnast Sam Oldham will open the new Telford Central branch of the budget supermarket on July 12.

The Team GB star, who claimed bronze at the London Olympics in 2012 as part of the men’s gymnastics team, will officially cut the ribbon to declare the store open at 8am, before visiting Hollinswood Primary School to host an inspirational assembly.

Sam said: “I’m really looking forward to my morning at Aldi Telford Central.

"My training centre is just 20 minutes away in Lilleshall and I’ve been training there for around 17 years so I know the area well. I hope to inspire customers and pupils to stay active and maintain a healthy, balanced diet.”

Store manager Zoe Heron said: “We’re delighted that Sam will be joining our grand opening celebrations to welcome the local community to their new Aldi store.”

Spanning over 1,254sqm of retail space at Telford Town Centre, a new car park has been built for the store off Red Oak car park which includes 123 bays.

Aldi announced earlier this year that the new Telford Central store will create 37 jobs when it opens.

Information and applications on all roles at Aldi can be found at aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores