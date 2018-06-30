Telford council pledges to support House of Fraser staff who will lose their jobs

Telford & Wrekin Council said it would help to support those who want to find a new career, get new training or even start their own business.

It comes after confirmation that House of Fraser at Telford Shopping Centre is closing.

About 150 people will lose their jobs when the store closes early next year.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Employment, Education and Lifelong Learning, said: “Further to the confirmed closure of some of The House of Fraser stores, Telford & Wrekin Council is committed to supporting the employees to secure alternative employment.

"Investment in the borough is buoyant and many local employers are recruiting. This may be an ideal time to consider a change in career especially as the manufacturing and care sector can offer a range of opportunities.

"The council can facilitate support which involves fully funded training, business start up workshops and a range of advice and guidance across all aspects of job search. We can develop information sessions specifically for House of Fraser and involve relevant partners to meet the needs of the employees.”

The Telford store opened as Beatties in 2003, costing £30 million to build, and expanded by 3,500 sq ft when hundreds of thousands of pounds were spent on a refurbishment in 2011. Fifty new jobs were created under the revamp.

It was rebranded in August 2007 after House of Fraser bought the Midlands-based chain.

There will be 1,100 job losses across the West Midlands when House of Fraser shuts its doors.

As well as the Telford shop, the company employs 83 people in Shrewsbury, 279 at Beatties in Wolverhampton and 688 in Birmingham. Closures are expected to start in January next year.

Appointments with careers advisers at Telford & Wrekin Council can be booked by calling 01952 381061 or by emailing nationalcareers@telford.gov.uk