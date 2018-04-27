Ironbridge firm creates teddy bear to honour new prince

The firm has created a new bear to mark The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new arrival.

Having already designed handmade teddy bears for the royal baby’s siblings, it was all hands to the pump to complete the latest commemorate bear and new addition to the Merrythought family.

As soon as the Palace announced The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had welcomed a baby boy, specialist needle workers started work on embroidering the delicate blue silk bibs for a cuddly companion.

The collectable bear sports a friendly hand-sewn smile and is made from a light dove grey, wavy mohair, with one paw embroidered in gold with a delicate crown and rocking horse motif.

Each bear is finished with a pure silk blue bib, tied with a gold tassel and satin ribbon bow.

The bib will be embroidered with the Prince’s name and date of birth.

Director Sarah Holmes, the great granddaughter of the company’s founder, expressed her delight at the joyous news.

She said: “We are honoured to have created bears to commemorate the birth of each of the royal babies.

“As soon as we heard the news that the Duchess of Cambridge had gone into labour, needles were at the ready to start making the beautiful blue silk bibs that accompany our royal baby commemorative teddy bears. The atmosphere in the factory is wonderful."

Merrythought teddy bears are world renowned and sold as far afield as Australia and Japan.

With a team of 20 people making every bear by hand, it is a meticulous 15-stage process which uses the finest materials and skills.

The royal baby bear costs £189 and is available from www.merrythought.co.uk or the Merrythought shop in Ironbridge.