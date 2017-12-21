BAE Systems in Telford to run new £12m contract

A BAE Systems-led team has won the contract to provide Post Design Services (PDS) for the British Army's Pinzgauer, Land Rover and Light Trailer fleets.

The two-year contract will see the team, based in Telford, deliver support services to keep the vehicles ready for operational use at all times.

There is also the possibility to make significant modifications, including the addition of a Roll-Over Protection System for both Pinzgauer and Land Rover.

Others on the team include Hobson Industries and Penman MW Engineering.

Mark Durning, in service support director at BAE Systems Land (UK), said: "BAE Systems and our partners were able to offer a cost-effective, low-risk solution for the British Army.

"We have been successfully supporting military vehicles for decades so we have the expertise to quickly understand technical specifications and develop an effective maintenance plan for any vehicle – even those we did not design and build.

"We now intend to offer this expertise more widely to other military customers using other platforms."

BAE Systems said tackling obsolescence and vehicle safety improvements is another key part of the contract, which the team has experience of delivering on other contracts.

Defence Minister, Harriett Baldwin, said: "This two-year contract will ensure our soldiers continue to have the efficient and reliable vehicles they deserve, that can be adapted and maintained to work in any situation from combat training to patrolling theatres of conflict."

Earlier this month an independent report commissioned by the defence giant found productivity at BAE Systems has risen by 35 per cent in the last three years.

The report by Oxford Economics shows that investment in skills and technology has increased year on year leading to labour productivity rates of £128,000 per employee at BAE, which employs about 300 people at its armoured vehicle maintenance division in Telford.