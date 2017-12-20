Tills ring out at shopping centres

Downturn? What downturn? One might be forgiven for thinking that the death of the high street has been greatly exaggerated.

The reality, though, is somewhat more complicated. Standing outside Debenhams with their bulging shopping bags are Emily Brown and Jen Palmer, both aged 29. Young and internet savvy, they say that while they still like to go shopping in the run-up to Christmas, but have already done most of their spending online.

"Christmas shopping has become more of a social thing, we come here to relax, maybe have a coffee and get a few last-minute gifts," says Jen.

Emily, who works in customer services, says she has always done a lot of shopping over the internet, but has probably done more so this year.

"I always shop around, and many of the better deals are online," she says.

Jen does not believe the hype surrounding "Black Friday" actually has much impact, suggesting people are increasingly cynical about such marketing gimmicks.

"I don't think people are bothered about it," she says. "I think the public have cottoned on to the fact that the retailers increase prices three weeks before Black Friday, and then reduce them back to what they were before," she says.

Professor Joshua Bamfield, director of the Centre for Retail Research, believes Black Friday is less about shopping for Christmas, and more for people looking to spend money on themselves.

'The week leading up to Christmas will be the busiest shopping week of the year so far," he says.

"It will beat the Black Friday and Cyber Monday week, which is about buying for yourself. This time of December is about buying for others."

But while there will be plenty of people in the shopping centres, Prof Bamfield says it does not mean they will not be tightening their belts.

"There is a lot of competition for custom and retailers are under pressure, so prices are being cut to the bone, especially by clothing retailers.

"People have been out shopping like mad this weekend, with heavy footfall and full car parks at retail centres."

Saturday last week was dubbed "anxious Saturday" as price cuts of up to 70 per cent helped trigger a £1.1 billion spending frenzy.

Nick Andrews, a 43-year-old headteacher from Priorslee, thinks people are definitely under pressure to rein in their spending this year.

"Things are a bit tight at the moment, I think people are definitely spending less," he says.

"I started my shopping on Black Friday, and have just been getting my last few things.

"A lot of my shopping is done online, but shopping has also become more of a social experience.

"The European market over at Southwater helps, and you see that the coffee shops are all full.

"It's more of an experience, more of a day out now."

Telford Centre manager Glynn Morrow says despite reports of gloom, Christmas is still the busiest time of year.

“Shoppers have been able to take advantage of new store openings, including Hawkin’s, Patisserie Valerie and Prezzo," he says.

"This has been strengthened by the launch of Southern Quarter, which has improved our leisure offering for our visitors as well as the return of the European market at Southwater."

Ironbridge Rotary and Inner Wheel clubs are wrapping up presents in exchange for a donation to charity for the 10th year running. Rotarian Dave Silcock says he thinks the centre seems as busy as it has done in previous years, although like Mr Andrews, he says many of them come for a day out.

"The shopping centre seems busy, having the European market helps and I think Southwater has made a difference."

Adam Fawles, 29, of Donnington Wood, who is out shopping with his son Michael, aged three, doesn't see any sign of people staying away from the shops.

"I think it's definitely busier than last year," he says.

Pottery artist Paul Gooderham, 67, is out shopping with Louise Field, both from Codsall.

"I think people are leaving it to the last minute," says Paul.

Louise, who is 47, says the shops generally seem quieter this year than previously.

"We went to the Wolverhampton Victorian fair, and there was nobody there," she says.

Louise believes that part of the reason why the shops are quieter at Christmas than in the past is that there is less emphasis on physical gifts as people choose to treat their loved ones to "experience days" instead.

Paul says it is also a difficult time financially for craftsmen such as himself, as people to turn to cheaper imported products.

Bryan Hayward, 70, from Randlay, is out with his 18-month-old grand-daughter.

He says that while retired people such as himself are not really affected, he believes working people are really feeling the pinch and are cutting back on their Christmas shopping.

"I think they are finding it a bit tight with the money," he says.

"It seems busy today, but a lot seem to be browsing, and I think some people are waiting until January to see if they can get things cheaper.

"People in work haven't seen a rise in their salaries for quite a few years."

Jane Johnson, who is shopping with her mother Brenda Griffin, says she has been keeping an eye on the costs this year.

"I think it's quieter," says the teaching assistant from Wellington.

"My friends and family have probably cut it back a bit, I think the cost of stuff has definitely gone up."

Jane, who is in her 50s, and her mother, who is 85, both agree that the must-have presents for children cost a lot more than they did for previous generations.

Pub landlord Phil Jones, 35, and his wife Stephanie, 38, haven't had to cut back on their spending this year, but believe others have done.

"I think we're probably spending more than previous years gone by," says Phil.

"A lot of people are shopping online, but then again they are buying stuff from stores which are in town centres anyway."

They believe people plan their shopping much more than in previous years, and have a friend who started Christmas shopping during the January sales.

"I think people spread their money more through the year," adds Phil.