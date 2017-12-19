Question mark over 13 jobs as Lush to close its Telford store

Lush, which is currently located in Telford Shopping Centre, is closing to make way for the new Fashion Quarter development.

It is not yet known when Lush will move out of the unit, but 13 permanent jobs remain uncertain while the retailers looks to relocate the workers across the business.

The store does not know whether it will move to another site in Telford, saying a suitable unit hasn't been found as yet.

The Fashion Quarter, which will take over Lush, will see the redevelopment and extension of New Row and New Street, retaining House of Fraser as the anchor, as well as existing tenants Zara and River Island.

Next and New Look have already signed up to be part of the new quarter.

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, said it was sad to see the business was closing at this time of year.

“It is always sad to learn of any business that is ceasing trading, particularly at this time of year which impacts on both staff and customers," he said.

“This highlights the challenges that the retail sector face and why we must support our local businesses to ensure their sustainability.”

The new development is set to open in Autumn 2018 alongside the new bus station, where construction work is already progressing well.

The Fashion Quarter is one of several ongoing redevelopment projects that are transforming Telford.

A Lush spokesman said: "The closure of the shop has come about due to landlord redevelopment.

"The date of closure is still to be confirmed and we're currently looking to place the 13 permanent members of staff elsewhere in the business.

"Unfortunately we haven't found a suitable unit so at the moment it is unknown whether the shop will relocate."

The Fashion Quarter will see new retail and food units, along with a new plaza and link mail within the centre, a new entrance, public space, landscaping works, bus station facilities and changes to Brown Elm car park to provide a pedestrian walkway and associated highway works.

A new link to Sherwood Street will make it easier for shoppers to get around the centre and create new large stores designed to meet modern fashion retailer requirements.

Both New Look and Next are substantially increasing their presence in Telford, with the latter upsizing to a 30,000 sq ft store and New Look to a 16,000 sq ft store on new 10-year leases.

Centre manager, Glynn Morrow, said: "Construction is now beginning on the new fashion quarter and as a result the Lush store will be closing. However, we remain in discussions with Lush in relation to a new permanent store opening once the Fashion Quarter Development is completed.”

For more information on the project visit telfordshopping.co.uk