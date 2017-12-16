New look for shopping centre

The new customer service desk, next to Boots and opposite Monsoon, offers a range of services including gift card sales, miniature go-karts for children, as well as collection services and computer tablets giving information about the centre.

The old blue and grey staff uniforms have also been replace with black jackets and scarves teamed up with orange shirts to reflect the centre's new branding.

Visitors to the centre will also be able to collect online orders and return unwanted items seven days a week at the new service desk.

Marketing manager at the centre, Katie Broome, said: “We are passionate about providing our customers with the best possible shopping experience.

"We have listened to the needs of our customers and our new desk includes facilities that will help to make their time at the Telford centre even better.

“This includes providing general centre information, gift card sales, Kiddie Kart hire and Collect Plus services.

“It’s important for us to make shopping as easy as possible especially ahead of the Christmas rush, and we are committed to providing first class customer service to ensure our customers enjoy their time at the centre.

“The new uniform has been an instant hit with both staff and customers, with great feedback from customers on how smart our staff look.”