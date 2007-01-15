Under pressure on prices

Around 47 per cent of manufacturers and 39 per cent of service companies expect to pass on higher costs to their customers in the first quarter of 2007.

The figures were released by the Confederation of West Midlands Chambers of Commerce, which includes Shropshire Chamber, as part of its last quarterly economic survey of 2006.

Confederation chairman David Burton said the results reflected the national economic climate in which the Retail Price Index has risen to its highest level since it was adopted as the official Government measure of inflation in 1997.

On the positive side the survey reveals an improvement in the domestic market and thus the regional economy, again mirroring the national picture where output figures for the third quarter of 2006 showed that UK year-on-year growth at 2.9 per cent was the highest for two years.

Fifty per cent of manufacturers throughout the region reported that the rising cost of raw materials was the reason they would have to put up their prices, but at the same time 44 per cent said forward orders and sales in the UK had increased.

Competition continued to provide the greatest concern for businesses - 23 per cent - followed by the impact of increases in interest rates - 17 per cent.

At the same time business confidence remained high with 54 per cent in the sector expecting turnover to improve over the next 12 months while 47 per cent thought profitability would rise.