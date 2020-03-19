backtobusiness: Flood-hit Ironbridge barbers say 'bring it on' to coronavirus after strong start

The Peaky Barbers held an opening day extravaganza at the shop in Tontine Hill last Saturday, three weeks after they had hoped to open their doors, and business has been booming since.

The opening day included period-appropriate performances and a lookalike of Arthur Shelby, a main character in the hit BBC programme set in 20th century Birmingham.

"The opening day was nothing short of a phenomenon," said co-owner Martin Curry. About 250 clients came through the doors on Saturday.

"It was a massive success. We have gone from strength to strength."

The staff have made extra efforts to sterilise and deep clean the shop in light of the coronavirus outbreak, but until the Government's official advice changes, Mr Curry said the shop will remain open.

"We have been delayed from opening since February, we have had the flooding and the road closures and now coronavirus.

"But we're of the mindset that until the Government tells us not to open the doors, we will stay open.

"People are still walking in off the street, people are still booking appointments. We are coping really well.

"We're constantly refreshing the Government website and looking at the advice.

"If we have to close for a few weeks then so be it, we will come back with a bang.

"If anything does change we will deal with it, but if you knock us down we will pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and go again.

"We say 'bring it on'."