JK Rowling posts photo of Shropshire landmark in possible clue about Harry Potter author's next book

The Harry Potter author who also pens the acclaimed Strike crime series under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith posted a picture of the Iron Bridge on her X social media profile.

She then replied to a fan who suggested Ironbridge could be the a setting in the next in the series by tweeting: "It could indeed."

Rowling is the author of the bestselling Harry Potter series of seven books, published between 1997 and 2007. The enduringly popular adventures of Harry, Ron and Hermione have now sold over 600 million copies worldwide, been translated into 85 languages, and were made into eight blockbuster films.

Rowling also writes novels for adults. Under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, she is also the author of the Strike crime series, featuring private detective Cormoran Strike and his assistant Robin Ellacott.

The first of these, The Cuckoo’s Calling, was published to critical acclaim in 2013, at first without its author’s true identity being known. The Silkworm followed in 2014, Career of Evil in 2015, Lethal White in 2018, Troubled Blood in 2020, The Ink Black Heart in 2022 and The Running Grave in 2023.

It has been revealed that the eighth novel will be called The Hallmarked Man.

Rowling's office has been asked for comment.