Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Children's book to promote nursing released to local libraries

By Richard WilliamsAuthorsPublished:

A book written by a nurse and her granddaughter is being donated to libraries across the county to coincide with International Nurses Day on Friday.

Olivia Siegl and her two dauhgters who are fans of the book
Olivia Siegl and her two dauhgters who are fans of the book

"Ella’s Grandpa goes Hippity Hop!" aims to reflect the diverse and varied roles that make up nursing teams in today’s hospitals.

The book has been written by Nottinghamshire author Lousie Kirk with the help of her granddaughter and is being distributed as part of an initiative to promote nursing and midwifery as a career across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin on May 12.

Vanessa Whatley, Director of Quality and Safety, and Deputy Chief Nurse, for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “This wonderful book written by Louise Kirk, and her granddaughter Ella Sharpe, demonstrates the varied roles that nursing offers.

“By sharing this book with libraries across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, we want to celebrate nurses and hope to inspire new generations to consider nursing as a career.”

Olivia Siegl, a mum of two from Bridgnorth, said: “As a mum of two young children, the book is a fantastic and fun way to teach them about the different types of nurses and the important part they play in keeping us all safe and well.

“My girls loved the story and have already been asking me about how they could become a nurse when they are older.”

"Ella’s Grandpa goes Hippity Hop!" was hatched in a “hackathon” in 2019 organised by Lucy Gillespie, then Project Manager at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) Institute of Nursing and Midwifery, as part of a Nursing Now Challenge.

An expert panel, including children’s author Jonathan Emmett, schoolchildren and NUH nurses, chose the book from 11 strong submissions. The NUH team then worked with Nottingham Trent University to draw up a creative brief.

Authors
News
Health
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News