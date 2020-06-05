Family's tribute to 'wonderful and a remarkable' Shropshire community stalwart and Doctor Who pioneer

Her husband Robin, 85, said he had been overwhelmed by tributes which have poured in for the popular community stalwart who died on May 11 after suffering from a brain tumour.

Mrs Trimby was born in Shrewsbury on January 10, 1942, was an aspiring ballerina before pursuing careers in repertory theatre and television where she was snapped up for the production team which created the very first Doctor Who episodes in the early 1960s and the Forsyte Saga.

After that she moved to New Zealand with her first husband Jeremy Sykes, a TV producer, who sadly died in a helicopter crash while working on a Captain Cook documentary in Antartica in 1969. She returned home to Shropshire with her daughter Penny, then aged 20 months, with her eldest son, also called Jeremy, on the way.

She subsequently tied the knot with Mr Trimby, a retired headteacher of Prestfelde School, in 1971.

Locally Mrs Trimby wore many hats and after raising her own family she became one of the area's longest-serving magistrates retiring after a 34-year stint on the bench.

She was a well known personality on the speaking circuit where she spoke about her life, books, the criminal justice system, gardening and her early TV career.

Mrs Trimby, of Upper Brook Moor, Rosemary Way, Pontesbury, was a prolific writer and her published books included on titled 'Josie', on her experience of working in the courts and as a prison governor. She also wrote the Badger and Crab series of children's books.

"Catherine was wonderful and a remarkable wife, mother and grandmother. I first met her when I was a housemaster at Shrewsbury School and her father was the headmaster," said Mr Trimby.

"She had my back then and helped to look after the boys both there and when I became head at Prestfelde. I could not have done it without her.

"She was very popular and we have been absolutely overwhelmed by the outpouring of tributes. We have had over 300 cards and phone calls from many, many people whose lives she touched.

"She did a lot for the county in terms of public service and charities. We want to thank everyone for their kind messages."

Her funeral was held at Shrewsbury Crematorium, in London Road, Emstrey, on May 27.

Mrs Trimby was also survived by children Penny, 52, Jeremy, 50, Patrick 48, and grandchildren Damien, Danielle, Fiona, Nicola and Phillip.