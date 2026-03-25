Third time lucky as developers submit plans to infill and restore former quarry in Shropshire town

The new plans for Farley Quarry near Much Wenlock will see around 50,000 tonnes of waste would be used to fill in the quarry, which is in the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

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It is the third time that Cartwrights Waste Disposal Services, who purchased the site have submitted plans.

Two previous applications were rejected by the planning committee despite being recommended for approval by planning officers with councillors raising concerns about noise, dust and impact on the AONB.