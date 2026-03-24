Shrewsbury man, 27, who collapsed and died of at a gym had cardiac arrest after taking steroids

Brandon Lee Draycott died on November 5, 2025 after a medical emergency at JD Gym on Arlington Way, Shrewsbury.

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At an inquest into his death on Tuesday at the Coroner's Court at the Guildhall in Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury, John Ellery, Senior Coroner for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin said Mr Draycott was seen to collapse at the gym by a member of the public just before 4pm.

The coroner said: “The member of the public began giving CPR. When the ambulance arrived CPR was continued and a defibrillator was used.”

Brandon Lee Draycott.

He said despite best efforts of the paramedics, Mr Draycott was declared dead at 4pm.

The coroner added that police arrived at the scene and a search was conducted of Mr Draycott’s locker at the gym where “medicines” were found.

He said that Mr Draycott’s father had confirmed that his son was a “regular user of steroids” used to “enhance his physique”.

A post-mortem revealed that Mr Draycott suffered a cardiac arrest caused by “cardiotoxicity” due to the levels of steroids in his system, Mr Ellery said.

He declared Mr Draycott’s death as “drug related”.

After the inquest, Brandon's aunt, Clare Gannon, said her nephew was "deeply missed".

She said: "He is very deeply missed by us all especially by his dad and his nan who he cared for.

"It's always strange going in to my mums, Brandon's nan, expecting him to come running up the stairs and not hearing his voice anymore is very sad.

"He will never be forgotten."