At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Liberal Democrat/Labour Cabinet on Tuesday, March 24, councillors received the objections report on the proposal to close Llandinam primary school.

The council received 44 objections during the period which had been batted away by the education officers in the report in what is the final part of the legal process in closing the school.

Education portfolio holder Cllr James Gibson-Watt (Liberal Democrat – Glasbury) said: “Alas Llandinam only has 35 pupils and the new Welsh curriculum is much more difficult to deliver in small schools such as this.”

He told colleagues that closure is the: “inevitable consequence of these low numbers.”

Cllr Gibson-Watt continued: “Many of the objections came from the pupils themselves which highlights the value they placed on the school, the experiences and support that they have had there.

“The advice we have received following those objections is to proceed with the proposal to close the school from August 31.”

He added that nearby primary schools have the capacity to taken on the pupils and that closing Llandinam would save Powys council £85,000 a year as well as the cost of maintaining the building.

Cllr Gibson-Watt stressed: “I don’t think that should be the issue to drive our decision it must be based on what’s best for these kids and their education.”

Cllr Karl Lewis (Reform UK – Llandinam and Dolfor) a former Llandinam school pupil who has fought against the proposal, spoke at the meeting.

Cllr Lewis reminded the Liberal Democrats in cabinet that they had got into power in May 2022 on the back of promises not to close small schools.

As he believed from the way the debate was proceeding that cabinet members would unanimously vote to close Llandinam he asked whether free school transportation could be extended.

Cllr Lewis said: “I have one request left, free school transportation is provided to the closest school which is Caersws primary school.

“Because of the situation, we allow free transportation also to the second closest primary school which is Llanidloesl.”

Council leader Cllr Jake Berriman (Liberal Democrat – Llandrindod North) said: “I’m not going to be bounced into decisions on this point and will set that to one side, you may or may not be satisfied with that.”

He asked Cllr Lewis to “desist” from speaking further.

Cllr Berriman then asked Cllr Gibson-Watt to put the recommendation to the vote.

And it was unanimously voted through.

Cllr Jake Berriman - Liberal Democrat - represents Llandrindod North. Powys County Council.

Llandinam primary school could be closed by the end of August 2026. From Google Streetview.