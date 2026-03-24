'People think they are photographs': Incredible sketches done by Shropshire girl, 16, after only picking up her first piece of charcoal in November
A Shropshire schoolgirl has received orders from as far afield as New York and London after taking up charcoal sketching just last November.
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Poppy Seabright, from Alveley near Bridgnorth, picked up her first piece of charcoal when she went on a course with her dad Simon just before Christmas.
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Home-schooled Poppy, who is just 16 and currently doing her GCSEs, so impressed her dad with her new pastime, he agreed to sell her work in his craft centre in Manchester, and the orders began flooding in.
“People think they are photographers so I have to keep telling people that they are charcoal sketches,” he said.