NCP confirms over 20 car parks will close for good - and one West Midlands site is included in the list

NCP's performance has reportedly been deteriorating for several years due to home working and the rise of online shopping.

The company, which employs 682 people and manages 340 sites across the UK, collapsed into administration earlier this month.

It has now informed landlords and employees that 22 car parks are "no longer commercially viable to operate" and will close on Friday, March 27.

The remaining 318 car parks will stay open with no other sites identified for closure.

Administrators concluded on Monday morning, March 23, that 22 of NCP's car parks would close for good.

Birmingham Gough Street NCP car park will close for good from Friday 27 March. (Photo: Google Maps)

Only one site in the West Midlands was included in the list and therefore will be permanently closed from Friday.

The affected NCP car park is located on Birmingham Gough Street in the city centre.

The car park is located next to popular attractions including The Hippodrome Theatre, The O2 Academy, The Electric Cinema, The Bullring and Mailbox Shopping Centre.

Listed below are the 22 car parks that will close at 11.59 pm on Friday, March 27.

Ashford County Square

Ashton-un-Lyne Cotton Street

Banbury Marlborough Road

Bexley Royal Oak Road

Birmingham Gough Street

Bournemouth Hinton Rd

Bristol Nelson Street

Bromley Travelodge

Cardiff Dumfries Place

Eastbourne Trinity Place

Exeter Market Street

Grantham Station 1 - 3

Hinckley Britannia Shopping Centre

Ipswich Portman Road

Leicester Abbey Street

Leicester East Street

Leicester Lee Circle

Leicester Rutland Centre

London Harley Street (prev. Portland Place)

London Kings Cross St Pancras (prev. Judd St)

London Knightsbridge Luton Regent Street

An NCP spokesperson said: "National Car Parks Limited (NCP) - in administration – 22 sites to close on March 27, while all other sites remain open.

"On Monday, March 16, 2026, Zelf Hussain, Rachael Wilkinson and Toby Banfield of PwC were appointed as Joint Administrators of National Car Parks Limited.

"Following an initial assessment of operations, the joint administrators have identified 22 sites that are commercially unviable and will therefore be closed to customers from 11:59pm on March 27.

"Regrettably, due to the closure of these sites, 33 employees will be made redundant on March 31.

"They will be supported through the statutory redundancy payments process.

"The other 318 car parks remain open and there are no further sites identified for closure at this time."