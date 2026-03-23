WATCH: Moment dangerous driver travels wrong way up road in Midlands before murdering woman

Former university student Chukwuemeka Ahanonu, 24, is seen driving a BMW the wrong way on a busy road near Leicester Royal Infirmary before crashing and overturning his car on June 24 last year.

Minutes later, he murdered Nila Patel, 56, in a random attack after she got off the bus and was chatting on the phone to her friend as she walked along the road. Prosecutor Mary Prior KC had told jurors that Ms Patel, who was 5ft 4in tall, was “viciously attacked” by Ahanonu, who was claiming universal credit despite running a “significant” drugs business.

Chukwuemeka Ahanonu has been found guilty of murder (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Ms Prior had told the trial: “She was pulled from behind by the defendant, punched in the face with such severity that she fell onto the pavement. She was then kicked and stamped on as she lay on the floor… stamped on her face.”

Ahanonu, of Dover Street, Leicester, was a stranger to his victim, who died in hospital two days after suffering brain damage. Read more about the trial in full here.

Screen grab taken from CCTV footage of Chukwuemeka Ahanonu's overturned car near Leicester Royal Infirmary.

At the time of the fatal attack, which a doctor at the scene said had caused “catastrophic” wounds, Ahanonu had lost his sliders and only had socks on his feet.

Hours after the murder when Ahanonu was tested for THC, which is produced by cannabis use, a level of 7.6mcg was found, above the limit of 2mcg.

Nila Patel was described as a ‘beautiful, vibrant soul’ (Leicestershire Police/PA)

He denied murder but pleaded guilty to her manslaughter, claiming diminished responsibility - but was found guilty of murder at Leicester Crown Court on Monday by jurors after a month-long trial.

The defendant is due to be sentenced on Tuesday (March 31).