‘Treat yourself with love and find something you enjoy’: We chat to 90s fitness icon Mr Motivator who shares his top tips on how to stay healthy this year

Full of energy, wearing bright colours, walking around with a big smile, and getting people moving - 90s fitness icon Mr Motivator definitely has not lost his groove and charisma.

His infectious personality and love of exercise and movement shone through at Cannon Hill park in Birmingham today (Friday 20 March).

The popular fitness instructor, who rose to fame in 1993 through appearances on the breakfast television show GMTV, led a lively warm-up and feel-good community walk in Birmingham today to encourage more people to exercise as we head into spring.

He put a smile on the faces of everyone who took part - and of course, got everyone moving.

Mr Motivator at Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham. (Photo: SPAR)

Those who participated in the event today joined along with his warm-up, copying his fun and easy exercise moves to upbeat dance music.

He then led the dozens of people that attended the event around Cannon Hill Park for a short and accessible walk.