Tourists shocked as popular attraction in Tenerife blanketed in snow ahead of Easter holidays

The council in Tenerife posted pictures of the peak at the popular tourist attraction Teide National Park covered in snow.

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The images, posted to Facebook on Thursday (19 March), show a whitened mountain peak as the Canary Islands remain under an orange alert after days of heavy rainfall and high winds.

A British vlogger, named The Knightstrider, shared the photos saying: "SNOW UP TEIDE AGAIN. We had barely any last year, plenty this year!

"Looks amazing up there dressed in white! You will see it snow capped when you fly into Tenerife this week".

Snow at Teide National Park in Tenerife. (Photo: Cabildo de Tenerife/Facebook)

Active weather warnings have been in place across the Canary Islands since Wednesday (18 March) for heavy rain, storms, flooding, wind, and high waves.

On Thursday (19 March) flights were cancelled and diverted across the Canary Islands, leaving thousands stranded.

According to Canarian Weekly, more snow is expected above 2,000 metres in Tenerife today, rising to around 2,500 metres by the afternoon.

The west and south-west of Tenerife will see persistent and occasionally heavy rain, especially early and later in the day.

Elsewhere, scattered showers in the morning will give way to more widespread rain by the afternoon, with possible thunderstorms and small hail. Snow is expected above 2,000 metres.

Very strong winds in exposed areas is also forecast, with gusts over 90 km/h in higher areas.

It is expected that the Tenerife weather warnings will remain in place until at least Sunday March 22.